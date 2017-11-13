Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Ready for Week 11
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Westbrook (abdomen) is ready to return for Week 11 against the Browns, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
With Allen Hurns (ankle) expected to miss at least one game, Westbrook conceivably could step right in as the Jaguars' No. 2 receiver. The rookie fourth-round pick led the NFL with 298 receiving yards this preseason, despite missing a game with a core muscle injury that eventually required surgery and landed him on injured reserve ahead of Week 1. At the very least, Westbrook should have a spot in three-receiver sets alongside Marqise Lee and Keelan Cole on Sunday.
