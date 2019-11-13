Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Ready to practice
Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is expected to practice Wednesday.
Coach Doug Marrone relayed the same expectation last week, hoping to get the slot receiver back for Sunday's game in Indianapolis. The extent of Westbrook's practice participation remains to be seen, with full participation not out of the question after a Week 10 bye.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: In line to practice next week•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Officially out for Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Not expected to play Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Questionable for London game•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Limited once again Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Expected to practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Injuries, four more bye weeks and some strange Week 10 results keep shifting the landscape....
-
Week 11 TE Preview: O.J. have juice?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including his projections.
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Best Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.