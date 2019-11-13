Play

Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Ready to practice

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is expected to practice Wednesday.

Coach Doug Marrone relayed the same expectation last week, hoping to get the slot receiver back for Sunday's game in Indianapolis. The extent of Westbrook's practice participation remains to be seen, with full participation not out of the question after a Week 10 bye.

