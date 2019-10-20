Play

Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Remains game-time decision

Westbrook (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday at Cincinnati, but he'll still need to gain clearance in pre-game warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Westbrook worked as a limited participant Friday and received the questionable tag, and his status remains up in the air heading into Sunday morning. Chris Conley figures to be more involved in the passing game should Westbrook ultimately be unable to play.

