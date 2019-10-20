Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Remains game-time decision
Westbrook (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday at Cincinnati, but he'll still need to gain clearance in pre-game warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Westbrook worked as a limited participant Friday and received the questionable tag, and his status remains up in the air heading into Sunday morning. Chris Conley figures to be more involved in the passing game should Westbrook ultimately be unable to play.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Takes questionable tag into weekend•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Won't practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Team's leading receiver in loss•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Targeted 11 times•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Hauls in five passes•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Paces team in targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Fantasy football picks, Week 7 rankings
No. 1-ranked Fantasy football expert Jacob Gibbs reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...