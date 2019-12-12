Play

Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Remains limited at practice

Westbrook (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Westbrook emerged from last week's loss to the Chargers with a shoulder injury, perhaps explaining why his snap share dropped to 67 percent, down from 79 and 86 percent the previous two weeks. On the other hand, he was still catching passes deep into garbage time of the blowout, so the shoulder issue presumably isn't anything too serious. Westbrook's ability to log limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday suggests he should be ready for Sunday's favorable matchup with the Raiders, whereas fellow Jags wideout D.J. Chark (ankle) hasn't been able to practice.

