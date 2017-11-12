Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Remains on IR for Week 10
The Jaguars did not activate Westbrook (abdomen) from injured reserve Saturday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone indicated earlier this week the team was again uncertain if Westbrook would be activated for Sunday's game against the Chargers, and similar to last week, the team allowed the 4 p.m. EDT deadline to pass without making a move. If Westbrook is not activated by Nov. 21 he will stay on injured reserve for the remainder of the season, but at this point it still seems as though Jacksonville is evaluating the rookie receiver on a practice-by-practice basis before activating him.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: No lock to play Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Out Sunday, but likely back for Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: May not be activated for Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Designated to return from IR•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Practicing with teammates•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Progressing well from core-muscle surgery•
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...