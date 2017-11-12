The Jaguars did not activate Westbrook (abdomen) from injured reserve Saturday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone indicated earlier this week the team was again uncertain if Westbrook would be activated for Sunday's game against the Chargers, and similar to last week, the team allowed the 4 p.m. EDT deadline to pass without making a move. If Westbrook is not activated by Nov. 21 he will stay on injured reserve for the remainder of the season, but at this point it still seems as though Jacksonville is evaluating the rookie receiver on a practice-by-practice basis before activating him.