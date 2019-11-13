Play

Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Returns to full practice

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday.

Westbrook is now poised to see his first game action since Week 8, and in his looming return to the lineup he'll be catching passes from Nick Foles, who's back from a collarbone injury and now slated to reclaim the Jaguars' starting quarterback job. It remains to be seen how well Westbrook and Foles click, but as long as he can stay healthy, the wideout should draw enough targets Sunday against the Colts to re-enter the fantasy radar in Week 11, at least in PPR formats.

