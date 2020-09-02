Westbrook (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.
After missing a week and a half of practice, Westbrook now appears on track to be ready for Week 1 against the Colts. He may still need a full practice before he's cleared to play, but he'll have some time to make that happen over the next 10 days. Westbrook's role is perhaps the biggest concern, as the Jaguars appear to have quite a crowd at wide receiver. There's even been some speculation that Westbrook, Chris Conley or Keelan Could could be shopped for a trade.
