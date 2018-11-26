Westbrook caught three of four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown and added a 43-yard run during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Buffalo.

Westbrook brought the game to within a field goal in the closing minutes of the game -- snagging a 13-yard dart over the middle. The Jaguars never got the ball back. As dangerous as Westbrook can be with the ball in his hands, Blake Bortles hasn't done him many favors as of late with less than 150 yards in four out of his last six games. Westbrook's 43-yard sweep in the second quarter shows that maybe he the Jaguars can try to give their receiver some easier touches. Next Sunday brings a Colts defense giving up 273 passing yards per game.