Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Scores in loss
Westbrook caught five of six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-26 loss to Kansas City. He added two yards on a single carry.
After building a rapport with Nick Foles all offseason, Westbrook was paired with undrafted rookie Gardner Minshew after two series following Foles' exit with a broken clavicle. The two connected for a 15-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for Minshew's first career touchdown. The passing game in Jacksonville was never likely to be productive enough to garner major fantasy attention, but Westbrook's preseason chemistry with Foles made him a potential sleeper. He'll have to do the same with Minshew, a process that should be aided by the rookie's extended preseason playing time.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Builds chemistry with Foles•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Set to work with Foles•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Set to sit Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Misses another session•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Battling groin soreness•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Not expected to play Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...