Westbrook caught five of six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-26 loss to Kansas City. He added two yards on a single carry.

After building a rapport with Nick Foles all offseason, Westbrook was paired with undrafted rookie Gardner Minshew after two series following Foles' exit with a broken clavicle. The two connected for a 15-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for Minshew's first career touchdown. The passing game in Jacksonville was never likely to be productive enough to garner major fantasy attention, but Westbrook's preseason chemistry with Foles made him a potential sleeper. He'll have to do the same with Minshew, a process that should be aided by the rookie's extended preseason playing time.