Westbrook caught three of five targets for 21 yards while adding a 20-yard rush and a 74-yard punt return touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Redskins.

This game didn't feature much offense with Josh Johnson and Cody Kessler providing a subpar display at the quarterback position, but Westbrook took things into his own hands with a 74-yard punt return touchdown just before halftime. Westbrook was also the team's leader in receiving yardage, showing just how inept the Kessler-led passing game was. Despite his strong recent play, Westbrook will be a risky fantasy pick against the Dolphins in Week 16.