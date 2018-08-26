Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Sees three targets
Westbrook secured two of three targets for 11 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons.
Westbrook hasn't been as productive this preseason as he was last year when the Oklahoma product led the league in receiving yardage, but he's nonetheless set to be a prominent figure in the Jaguars' passing attack in 2018. His standing on the depth chart may be on the rise, too, as No. 1 option Marqise Lee left Saturday's game with an ugly knee injury and could be set to miss extended time. While Donte Moncrief will likely be the one to step into the starting lineup opposite 2017 breakout Keelan Cole, Westbrook should nonetheless be slated for more touches than he otherwise would see with Lee in the fold. D.J. Chark, the Jaguars' second-round pick this spring, is also around to compete for targets from quarterback Blake Bortles.
