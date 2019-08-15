Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Set to sit Thursday
Westbrook (groin) is not in line to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Along with Westbrook, fellow receivers Chris Conley and Tyre Brady are also expected to sit out Thursday's contest. Assuming he moves past the groin injury that's hampered him of late, Westbrook could suit up for the Jaguars' third preseason game next week.
