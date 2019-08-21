Westbrook (groin) is in line to make his preseason debut Thursday against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Westbrook was held out of last week's contest, but in the all-important third game of the preseason, he's on track to get his first taste of action with new signal-caller Nick Foles. The wideout led the team with 66 catches (on 101 targets) for 717 yards and five scores in 2018. Looking ahead, his 2019 fantasy ceiling should be boosted by the expectation that he'll benefit from improved play under center.