Westbrook connected with Gardner Minshew multiple times during Thursday's practice, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.
Westbrook handled 73 percent snap share last season and finished second on the team with 101 targets, but he was limited to a 66-660-3 receiving line in 15 games, failing to live up to preseason breakout hype. It was DJ Chark who had a big season instead, locking himself in as the Jags' No. 1 receiver for the foreseeable future. Westbrook still figures to get slot snaps early this season, but he could be facing a challenge from rookie second-round pick Laviska Shenault. And with Chris Conley and Keelan Cole also on their roster, the Jags might consider rotating three or four receivers behind Chark.
