Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Sits out practice

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) didn't take part in Thursday's practice.

Confirming what had already been expected, Westbrook missed his second practice in as many days and now looks like he could be in danger of sitting out Sunday's game against the Jets. Before deciding on Westbrook's fate, the Jaguars will see what the wideout can do during the final practice of the week Friday, if he's even able to make it on the field.

