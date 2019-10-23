Play

Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Westbrook headed into this past Sunday's game against the Bengals listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but he was able to see action on 53 of the Jaguars' 80 snaps on offense, en route to catching six of his nine targets for 103 yards and adding 14 rushing yards on two carries. With no reported setbacks in that contest, there's a decent chance that Westbrook's absence from practice Wednesday was maintenance-related, a notion that would be supported by his return to the field in any capacity Thursday.

