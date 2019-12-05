Play

Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Slated to miss Thursday's session

Westbrook (personal) won't be available to practice Thursday.

He'll miss his second straight practice while tending to the personal matter, which at least temporarily clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Fellow wideouts D.J. Chark (back) and Chris Conley (ankle) are also tending to injuries, though both are slated to practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday.

