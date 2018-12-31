Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Sour finish to 2018
Westbrook caught three of 10 targets for 10 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's loss at Houston. He finished the season with 66 catches for 717 yards and five touchdowns, while carrying nine times for 98 yards.
Despite the abysmal showing in the season finale, Westbrook still finished as the Jaguars top wide receiver in catches, yards, and touchdowns. Jacksonville ended the year with one of the worst offenses in the NFL, which isn't exactly surprising with Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler under center. Still, it was a step forward for the 25-year-old after playing only seven games in his rookie campaign, as he also made an impact on special teams with 266 punt return yards and one touchdown. Marqise Lee (knee) and Westbrook currently project as the Jaguars' top-two wide receivers for 2019, though the team could certainly make some additions through the draft or free agency. The evolution of Jacksonville's quarterback situation will have a significant impact on his fantasy outlook next season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Leads team in receiving•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Scores on punt return•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Lone bright spot in loss•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Continues low production•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Scores in last-ditch effort•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Catches two passes in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...