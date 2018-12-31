Westbrook caught three of 10 targets for 10 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's loss at Houston. He finished the season with 66 catches for 717 yards and five touchdowns, while carrying nine times for 98 yards.

Despite the abysmal showing in the season finale, Westbrook still finished as the Jaguars top wide receiver in catches, yards, and touchdowns. Jacksonville ended the year with one of the worst offenses in the NFL, which isn't exactly surprising with Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler under center. Still, it was a step forward for the 25-year-old after playing only seven games in his rookie campaign, as he also made an impact on special teams with 266 punt return yards and one touchdown. Marqise Lee (knee) and Westbrook currently project as the Jaguars' top-two wide receivers for 2019, though the team could certainly make some additions through the draft or free agency. The evolution of Jacksonville's quarterback situation will have a significant impact on his fantasy outlook next season.