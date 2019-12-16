Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Struggles in comeback win

Westbrook caught two of four targets for 14 yards and added a seven-yard carry in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Raiders.

Even with DJ Chark Jr. (ankle) inactive, Westbrook still got his lowest target volume since Week 8 and did little with the balls that were sent his way. The third-year receiver will be a risky fantasy option next Sunday on the road against the Falcons, whether Chark returns to the lineup or not.