Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Suits up Sunday
Westbrook (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Westbrook hasn't scored a TD since Week 1, but through the Jaguars' first six contests he's hauled in 26 passes for 280 yards, while leading the team with 45 targets, including 19 over his last two outings. Assuming no setbacks with his shoulder Sunday, he should continue to see enough looks from QB Gardner Minshew to carve out PPR utility in Week 7.
