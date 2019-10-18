Play

Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Takes questionable tag into weekend

Westbrook (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Westbrook was a limited participant in Friday's practice, which offers more encouragement about his availability for the weekend after the shoulder injury kept him sidelined at Thursday's session. The Jaguars and Bengals will play during the early wave of Sunday games, so Westbrook's fantasy managers will fortunately gain clarity on status when the two teams release their inactive lists around 10:30 a.m. EDT.

