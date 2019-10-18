Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Takes questionable tag into weekend
Westbrook (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Westbrook was a limited participant in Friday's practice, which offers more encouragement about his availability for the weekend after the shoulder injury kept him sidelined at Thursday's session. The Jaguars and Bengals will play during the early wave of Sunday games, so Westbrook's fantasy managers will fortunately gain clarity on status when the two teams release their inactive lists around 10:30 a.m. EDT.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Won't practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Team's leading receiver in loss•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Targeted 11 times•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Hauls in five passes•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Paces team in targets•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Shut down by Texans secondary•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...