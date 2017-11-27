Westbrook caught six of 10 targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.

With Marqise Lee often covered by Patrick Peterson while Allen Hurns (ankle) watched from the sideline, Westbrook led the Jaguars in both catches and targets but didn't have a gain longer than 10 yards. While the fourth-round rookie has 16 targets through two NFL games, his mark of 4.8 yards per target isn't helping him make a case to keep seeing that kind of workload. Even if Hurns still isn't ready, Westbrook likely will fall closer to his Week 11 workload when the Jags host the Colts in Week 13.