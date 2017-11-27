Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Targeted 10 times
Westbrook caught six of 10 targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.
With Marqise Lee often covered by Patrick Peterson while Allen Hurns (ankle) watched from the sideline, Westbrook led the Jaguars in both catches and targets but didn't have a gain longer than 10 yards. While the fourth-round rookie has 16 targets through two NFL games, his mark of 4.8 yards per target isn't helping him make a case to keep seeing that kind of workload. Even if Hurns still isn't ready, Westbrook likely will fall closer to his Week 11 workload when the Jags host the Colts in Week 13.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Contributes in team debut•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Activated by Jaguars•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: May not have large role in Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Ready for Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Remains on IR for Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: No lock to play Week 10•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...