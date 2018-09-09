Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Team-high five catches in Week 1 win
Westbrook caught five of six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's season-opening, 20-15 win over the Giants.
Quarterback Blake Bortles spread the ball around in this one, with five players getting between four and seven targets. Westbrook led the team in catches while falling only three receiving yards short of Keelan Cole's team-high mark, so the 24-year-old wide receiver looks like he'll be heavily involved in the offense all season. Since Westbrook does most of his work on shorter routes, he'll have greater appeal in PPR formats.
