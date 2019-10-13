Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Team's leading receiver in loss

Westbrook caught three of eight targets for 53 receiving yards during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Saints.

Westbrook has been somewhat of a high-floor fantasy performer by virtue of a high-volume workload, garnering an average of 7.5 targets per game to this point in the season. He has five-plus catches in four of six outings, but his lacking touchdown production and inconsistent yardage outputs have kept him from being a weekly matchup-winning option. He has zero touchdowns since Week 1, and fewer than 47 receiving yards per game heading into an encounter with a Cincinnati pass defense that struggled Weeks 1 through 5, but allowed only one Ravens player to exceed 30 receiving yards Sunday.