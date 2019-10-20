Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Tops century mark

Westbrook (shoulder) caught six of nine targets for 103 yards and rushed twice for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bengals.

Westbrook topped 100 receiving yards for the first time this season, as the slot receiver consistently worked his way open against the winless Bengals. D.J. Chark has emerged as the No. 1 wide receiver in Jacksonville and Chris Conley remains involved as well, so Westbrook has had to share the spotlight, but he's still caught at least five balls in five of seven games heading into his team's Week 8 clash with the Jets.