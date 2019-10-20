Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Tops century mark
Westbrook (shoulder) caught six of nine targets for 103 yards and rushed twice for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bengals.
Westbrook topped 100 receiving yards for the first time this season, as the slot receiver consistently worked his way open against the winless Bengals. D.J. Chark has emerged as the No. 1 wide receiver in Jacksonville and Chris Conley remains involved as well, so Westbrook has had to share the spotlight, but he's still caught at least five balls in five of seven games heading into his team's Week 8 clash with the Jets.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Suits up Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Remains game-time decision•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Takes questionable tag into weekend•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Won't practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Team's leading receiver in loss•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Targeted 11 times•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...