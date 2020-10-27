Follow-up tests conducted on Westbrook's knee confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 39-29 loss to the Chargers, ending his season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Jaguars have already placed Westbrook on injured reserve Monday, leaving the team with five receivers on the active roster. The season-ending setback comes at a tough time for Westbrook, who was bound for free agency this offseason. Given that he may not be back to full health for the start of the 2021 season, Westbrook could be unsigned deep into the summer. Westbrook's stock had already dropped steeply before he suffered the ACL tear, as the 26-year-old had essentially been squeezed out of Jacksonville's rotation at receiver following back-to-back 60-catch campaigns. He was active for just the second time all season Sunday, playing all 11 of his snaps on special teams.