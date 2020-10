Westbrook will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of his knee injury, which the Jaguars fear to be a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Westbrook will miss the remainder of the 2020 season if the results of his MRI indeed point to an ACL tear. The 2017 fourth-round pick has been largely relegated to return-man duties this season, so the largest impact of his absence would likely come in the form of Chris Claybrooks taking over on both punts and kickoffs.