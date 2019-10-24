Play

Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Unlikely to practice Thursday

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is not expected to participate in Thursday's practice.

This would be Westbrook's second straight absence from practice due to neck and shoulder injuries, and while Wednesday's absence was viewed as a potential precautionary measure, a second missed practice definitely gives reasons for concern. Look for the Jaguars to provide more information on Westbrook's health later in the day Thursday.

