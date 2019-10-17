Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Won't practice Thursday

Westbrook is not expected to practice Thursday due to a shoulder injury.

The details regarding Westbrook's injury are unclear, as there was no report regarding an injury Wednesday after the wideout was the team's top receiver in the loss to the Saints on Sunday. His status is certainly worth monitoring over the next day or so, especially with fellow receiver Marqise Lee considered week-to-week with an ankle injury.

