Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Won't return Sunday
Westbrook (neck/shoulder) exited Sunday's game against the Jets and will not return, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Westbrook was questionable for Sunday's game with the neck and shoulder issues but was cleared to play, though he apparently aggravated the injuries during the first half. He failed to catch his lone target. Chris Conley -- three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown -- has become more involved in the passing game in his absence.
