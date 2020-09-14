Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Westbrook, who was a healthy scratch Week 1, is working his way back after missing much of training camp, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Westbrook spent a significant amount of training camp sidelined due to a bruised shoulder, and it looks as though his inactive status Week 1 simply came due to not having had enough time to acclimate to new offensive coordinator Jay Gruden's scheme. The fourth-year pro should handle a role on offense once he's fully up to speed, but he may not end up with much fantasy relevance while competing with Keelan Cole and Chris Conley for targets behind DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault.