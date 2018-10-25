Jaguars' Dee Delaney: Promoted from practice squad
The Jaguars signed Delaney off their practice squad Thursday.
Delaney's place on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Donald Payne (knee) on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie out of Whale Branch is logged six tackles and an interception for Jacksonville during the preseason, and is expected to play most of his snaps on special teams.
