Jaguars' Dee Delaney: Promoted to active roster
Delaney was activated from the Jaguars' practice squad Saturday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
With running back Leonard Fournette (suspension) out for Sunday's game, the Jaguars had an open roster spot. With three cornerbacks listed on the injury report -- Tre Herndon (ankle), Quenton Meeks (knee), and Jalen Ramsey (knee) -- all listed as questionable, Delaney may be needed for depth in the secondary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Ware set to step in with Hunt's release
Star running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday evening.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....