Delaney was activated from the Jaguars' practice squad Saturday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

With running back Leonard Fournette (suspension) out for Sunday's game, the Jaguars had an open roster spot. With three cornerbacks listed on the injury report -- Tre Herndon (ankle), Quenton Meeks (knee), and Jalen Ramsey (knee) -- all listed as questionable, Delaney may be needed for depth in the secondary.

