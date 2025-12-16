The Jaguars signed Deejay Dallas to the active roster Tuesday.

Dallas was signed off the Panthers' practice squad and will be the No. 4 running back for the Jaguars going into Week 16. The running back played in three games for the Panthers, totalling 16 offensive snaps with one rush attempt for zero yards. If Bhayshul Tuten (finger) is unable to suit up, Dallas will join LeQuint Allen as a rotational backup to starter Travis Etienne.