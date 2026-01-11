Dallas (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills.

Dallas suited up for the Jaguars over the final three games of the regular season and had been a key contributor on special teams, but Jacksonville has opted to make him a healthy scratch for the playoff opener in order to prioritize depth at other positions. Between his stops with Carolina and Jacksonville during the regular season, Dallas played in six total games and carried twice for 21 yards while failing to haul in his lone target. He also brought back 12 kickoffs for 321 yards.