Daley was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Jaguars on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Daley has decided to retire from the NFL and the Jaguars will retain his rights in case he decides to change his mind and play in 2025. The offensive lineman signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville in the offseason, and he figured to compete for a reserve role at offensive tackle this year.