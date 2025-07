The Jaguars activated Gardeck (knee) from the active/PUP list Thursday.

Gardeck tore his ACL in Week 7 last season with the Cardinals but is nearing 100 percent and looks to be on track for the Jaguars' Week 1 opener. Gardeck has produced when given chances in the past, logging 17.0 sacks across seven seasons with Arizona prior to signing with the Jaguars last month.