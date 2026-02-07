Gardeck logged 48 tackles (28 solo), including 2.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2025.

Gardeck ended the 2024 regular season on the Cardinals' injured reserve after tearing his ACL in October. He caught on with the Jaguars on a one-year deal in 2025 and progressed enough in his recovery to be available for Week 1. He worked in a rotational role on defense, and while his sack total was his lowest over his last three years, he finished with a career high in tackles while appearing in every single game for the Jaguars, including in the AFC wild-card round against the Bills. Gardeck is an unrestricted free agent but could remain in Jacksonville.