Gardeck (chest) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

Gardeck was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, and being cleared of injury designation indicates he has moved pas his chest injury in time for Sunday's game. The starting outside linebacker has played in every game of the Jaguars 2025 campaign, totaling 28 tackles (19 solo), one pass defensed, and one forced fumble through 200 defensive snaps. The 31-year-old is also a special teams contributor, having logged 164 special teams snaps this season, and his continued presence on the field will benefit the Jaguars in multiple phases of the game.