Gardeck recorded six total tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Cardinals.

The first-year Jaguar logged his first 1.5 sacks of the season against his former team in Week 12, bringing down Jacoby Brissett in both the first and third quarters. Gardeck has appeared in all 11 games this season, recording 38 total tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. He's expected to remain one of Jacksonville's top outside linebackers in the Week 13 matchup against the Titans.