Jacksonville signed Gardeck (knee) on Wednesday, Brock Vierra of si.com reports.

Gardeck missed Arizona's last 10 games of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL in Week 7 versus the Chargers. Now, he's getting a fresh start with a new team. With that said, he might not be a lock to make the Jaguars' final 53-man roster for 2025, especially given that they just added Jack Kiser in the fourth round of the draft.