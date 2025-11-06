Gardeck (chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Gardeck likely picked up the injury during the Jaguars' Week 9 overtime win over the Raiders, when he logged five tackles (three solo) while playing 35 snaps (19 on defense, 16 on special teams). The injury wasn't severe enough for him to miss Wednesday's practice entirely, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice in full and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's AFC South tilt against the Texans.