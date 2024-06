Mims is slated to sign with the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mims was waived by Pittsburgh on Tuesday, but he's quickly found a new opportunity to compete. He logged time on the Steelers practice squad last season, though he never suited up for a game with the team. The 2020 second-round pick spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Jets, before being traded to the Lions during the 2023 offseason, then failing to make Detroit's roster.