Johnson (knee) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.
Johnson is nursing a knee issue that held him to limited participation in practices throughout the week, but it now seems as if he'll be able play through the pain Sunday. Expect the 27-year-old running back to handle his usual duties as Travis Etienne's (ribs) backup in Week 14.
More News
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Takes questionable tag into weekend•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Bothered by knee•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Five carries Week 13•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Eight touches in win•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Totals 54 yards Week 11•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Fives touches in lopsided loss•