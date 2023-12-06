Johnson was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Lead back Travis Etienne (ribs) also was a limited participant, two days after playing through his injury and taking 15 touches for 79 yards and a TD while playing 62 percent of snaps on offense. Johnson had six touches for 10 yards on 36 percent of snaps in the overtime loss to Cincinnati, and he's likely looking at a similar role this Sunday against the Browns, though the Jaguars may feature their RBs more than usual with WR Christian Kirk (core muscle) definitely out and QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) quite possibly sidelined as well. A limited practice to start the week suggests Johnson is on track to play, at least.