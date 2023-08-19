Johnson carried the ball six times for 36 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 25-7 preseason win over the Lions. He added two receptions for seven yards.

Johnson finished second on the team with six carries and he was effective, punching in scores from 15 and one yard away. However, he was the third back on the field even with Travis Etienne sitting out, and he didn't tally a carry until the second half. Johnson has 11 carries for 67 yards across two contests this preseason, but he appears to be fourth on the depth chart despite his effectiveness.