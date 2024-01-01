Johnson had three carries for zero yards and returned one kickoff for 22 yards during Sunday's 26-0 win against Carolina.
Jacksonville tailbacks received 29 carries in Sunday's blowout, with both Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby in double digits. Johnson played just 12 offensive snaps and may have dropped to No. 3 on the backfield depth chart.
