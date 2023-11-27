Johnson carried seven times for 19 yards and caught one of two targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 24-21 win at Houston. He also returned one kickoff for 20 yards.

The 28-year-old has taken hold of the No. 2 tailback job and played 39 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps Sunday, while rookie Tank Bigsby received just one carry on two snaps. Starter Travis Etienne exited the contest with a chest injury but was able to return and should be available moving forward. Johnson has 17 carries for 51 yards and four receptions for 104 yards over the past three games, and he should continue to have a modest workload as the Jags' primary backup to Etienne.