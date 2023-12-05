Johnson carried five times for four yards and caught his lone target for five yards during Monday's 34-31 loss to Cincinnati.

The 27-year-old once again operated as Jacksonville's No. 2 tailback and played 25 of 69 offensive snaps, though he finished below 40 scrimmage yards for the first time since Week 8. Johnson appears to have a firm grip on the backup job but is nothing more than Travis Etienne insurance for fantasy managers.