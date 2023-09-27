Johnson rushed three times for six yards while catching both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Texans.

Johnson's three rushes and two catches were both season-highs through three weeks. Surprisingly, the veteran running back out-snapped top backup Tank Bigsby 12 to nine in the contest. Johnson was unable to produce much with his increased opportunities. Barring an injury to Travis Etienne or Bigbsy, Johnson should remain off the fantasy radar when the Jaguars host the Falcons in Week 4.